Pair programming with PhpStorm

GitDuck is a video chat tool built for software teams that enables you to talk and collaborate in real-time. With GitDuck you can share your code directly from your IDE and collaborate with people using a different IDE. For example, you could be using PhpStorm, while your colleague is using Visual Studio Code and you both could be pair programming without any issues.

GitDuck is great for developers working together, it improves its communication, collaboration, the team speed and by consequence the code quality. All team members with GitDuck can easily follow the code, discuss and code together as if they were side by side.

GitDuck is available for multiple IDEs including PhpStorm. Below you can learn how to install GitDuck on PhpStorm.

How to start pair programming with PhpStorm?

1. Open PhpStorm and go to Preferences > Plugins

2. Search for the GitDuck plugin and install it (it might ask you to restart your IDE).

3. After installation, you need to login on your GitDuck account.

4. It will ask to open a URL. Open the URL in the browser and in this way your GitDuck account will connect to your PhpStorm.

5. Now you can join a call on GitDuck and your PhpStorm will show the option to start sharing your code.

6. You are sharing your code! Anyone that joins that call can collaborate with you and edit your code in real-time.

Benefits for doing pair programming

Since communication is key to remote programming, you’ll want to make sure you’re communicating in a way that’s easy for all team members to follow along. You don’t want to make people work harder than they have to, which is why pair programming is a great way to keep things moving while improving the communication and collaboration.

Some people are less nervous about pair programming or code sharing than others, but the benefits make it worthwhile. The benefits include:

More eyes on the code. Even if one person is the driver and the other is the navigator, the pair will be able to make sure they take a note of anything that may be confusing for anyone else who needs to work on the code later on.

Better communication. When you’re working with someone else, it’s easier to focus on the conversation, rather than on a particular task. Pair programming can also help you take a step back and see the bigger picture, which is a great way to keep the code organized and focused on a single goal.

More efficient. Working with someone else can be a great way to communicate and brainstorm more efficiently. Agreeing on coding standards and making code review an ongoing part of your process will help everyone work at their highest potential.

Security

Your code is only shared P2P and encrypted with the participants on your call. No data touches our servers. Be sure to check more details about our security here.

If you need help, don't hesitate to talk to us!

You can always contact us at help @ gitduck.com or join our Slack group.