Why is GitDuck better than Zoom or Meet?
GitDuck has direct integrations to your code and the tools you use so you can have more productive meetings with your team.
Share your code without sharing your screen
Collaborate with other developers and code together directly from your IDE.
Low CPU and bandwidth consumption
Optimized for real-time code sharing, not for a grid of high resolution videos.
Simple room links
No more random long URLs. Just talk on your team's page. Easy to remember, share and join.
Collaborate in real-time with other developers
Share, discuss and code together with a pair programming tool that just works.
Cross-editor tool
Collaborate using your favorite IDE while your team use what they prefer.
Highlight code
Your team can easily understand what you are talking about it.
Windows, Linux & Mac
Talk in real-time without installing any native software.
How can you use GitDuck?
Discuss implementation
No more back and forth, screen sharing or pasting code in Slack. GitDuck enables you to easily discuss your code with your team.
Pair programming
Easily share your code and let your team edit your code. They can highlight, share and type simultaneously with you.
Debugging
Go through your code while your teammates are following and supporting you. It's just like having them side-by-side with you, but remote and faster.
GitDuck is a dev tool
Direct integrations to other developer tools.
Talk in real-time
Audio and video chat optimized for developers.
Private and secure
All connections are p2p and end-to-end encrypted.